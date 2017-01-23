Police fire in the air, nab two smugglers

Tension gripped the air when a team of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) fired three rounds in the air in self-defence, when a group of red sanders smuggling operatives tried to attack them at Srivarimettu, the foot of the alternative trekking route to Tirumala, in the early hours of Monday.

During regular combing, the team led by Reserve Sub-Inspectors Vasu and P.V. Narasimha Rao had a freak encounter with the woodcutters at Lakshmipuram Cheruvu, 4 km from Srivari Mettu. Taking advantage of the terrain and altitude, the woodcutters threatened the police party by shouting and pelting stones. Anticipating trouble as the number on the other side was not clear, the cops opened three rounds of fire in the air. Though the perpetrators fled towards the other side on hearing the sound, two of them were however rounded up and 54 red sanders logs were recovered from them.

While the number of woodcutters at the spot was not clearly known as many fled in the cover of darkness and thick fog, the police party could successfully nab two persons hailing from Javvadumalai forest area in Tamil Nadu. They were identified as Vijaykumar, son of Chinnandi, hailing from Veerappanur, and M. Mani, son of Muthuswamy, belonging to Kalathur in Polur taluk, both in Tiruvannamalai district.