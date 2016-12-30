Police extend help to Girijans

Thirty-six Girijans from GK Veedhi, Sileru, G. Madugula and Chintapalli mandals have undergone cataract surgeries under the District Police’s Darsini programme. The Girijans were identified during a mega eye camp organised at RV Nagar, GK Veedhi on December 19 and were later brought to the city for surgeries at the Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital. The 36 Girijans along with their attendants, totalling 73, were provided accommodation and food.

The Girijans met Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Additional SP (operations) Babujee Attada at the District Police Office here on Thursday and thanked them for arranging cataract surgeries which they could not have managed on their own. Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma wanted the Girijans in the Agency area to come out of the influence of the Maoists and support the government and enjoy benefits of its various programmes and schemes. Circle Inspectors A. Venkata Rao, S. Kiran Kumar and P. Nageswara Rao, SI of GK Veedhi B. Chandrasekhar and others participated.