Police constable attempts suicide

GUNTUR: A police constable, S. Mohan Venkatesh, allegedly made an attempt on his life at Kothapet police station by consuming sleeping pills here on Thursday.

High drama was witnessed when the constable gulped down some sleeping pills along with water in front of the police station after alleging that Station House Officer Srikanth has been harassing him. The constable was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger.

The constable alleged that he has been harassed by the SHO for some days, but the latter denied any ill intention. Additional Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, J. Bhaskara Rao visited the hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi took a serious note of the incident and warned that stringent action would be taken against police officers for indulging in rash behaviour against their staff.

The SHO said that the constable has been repeatedly avoiding duty. Even on Thursday, the day of release of movie Gautamiputra Satakarni, he did not report for bandobust duty at 5 a.m. When he questioned the latter, he consumed sleeping pills, he claimed.