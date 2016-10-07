Police conduct vehicle checks

Police personnel conducted nakabandi (inspection of vehicles at checkpoints) at nine important places in Rajamahendravaram from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday.
They inspected 85 Lorries, 44 buses, five vans, 595 cars, 182 autorickshaws and 82 bikes and seized two autos and one bike. The police led by traffic DSP Srikanth conducted an inspection of vehicles from Wednesday midnight to Thursday morning. They checked 300 vehicles and booked drunken driving cases on 13 persons, imposed penalties on 43 persons for violating the MV Act and seized 14 vehicles. Urban SP B. Raja Kumari said the inspections had been done in the wake of high alert due to the possibility of terror attacks anywhere in the country. She appealed to the people to inform the police if they found any suspicious person or article.
