Polavaram project evacuees take to the streets again

Even as the State government has been conducting a slew of programmes at the Polavaram major irrigation project site and making it clear that the first phase would be completed by next year, evacuees of the project complain that their grievances are not being addressed. Though a major part of the evacuation has been completed with shifting of residents to the newly built colonies, issues pertaining to relief and rehabilitation package are pending, prompting the evacuees to take to the roads time and again.

In the latest agitation on Saturday, hundreds of evacuees made a beeline to the project site to obstruct the work. The police, however, foiled the bid and took into custody president of the Polavaram Project Evacuees Welfare Association and former MP from Bhadrachalam Midiyam Babu Rao. The affected sat on the roads till late in the night, accusing the government of paying a deaf ear to their problems.

On the other hand, the relay fast by a group of evacuees entered 55th day on Sunday, with the participants claiming they would not relent. Their major demands include allocation of land matching the extent acquired from them, extension of financial assistance package to all the individuals above 18 year and distribution of pattas for ‘Podu’ cultivation — a popular practice among the tribal farmers. “All the demands are quite genuine and the way in which the evacuation took place has hurt the evacuees. Villagers are evacuated in the midnight to pave way for the project works and the inordinate delay in the disbursal of the relief and rehabilitation package is the major cause of concern,” Mr. Babu Rao pointed out on Sunday, as the police freed him in the early hours of the day.

The Left parties and the YSR Congress party are backing the struggle.

The government machinery, however, has reacted to the series of agitations and scheduled a meeting with the evacuees on January 12. “Officials of all the departments concerned will meet the evacuees at the rehabilitation colonies to get first hand information from them,” said S. Lavanna, RDO of Jangareddigudem.

He said a proposal to extend the relief and rehabilitation package to 112 individuals by paying Rs. 2.83 crore had been sent to the government.

“The government is releasing crores of rupees to the project contractors, but [is] postponing the distribution of meagre relief to the evacuees,” Mr. Babu Rao lamented.