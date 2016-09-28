Plots allotted to farmers of two villages

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has allotted lands to the villagers who parted with their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) scheme for construction of the Capital city, Amaravati.

Lottery method

The developed plots were allotted to the farmers of Pichukapalem and Dondapadu villages at the CRDA office here.

The plots were allotted through lottery method. After conducting two trial runs of the lottery system, the officials allotted the residential plots to the farmers.

As many as 498 farmers in Pichukapalem gave 767.97 acres to the government. The CRDA allotted 674 residential plots and 442 commercial plots to them.

As many as 243 farmers in Dondapadu gave 241 acre under the LPS.

The Authority allotted 203 residential and 163 commercial plots.

MLA Sravan Kumar and CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar were among those present.