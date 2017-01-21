Plea to take up Veligonda as a national project

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Assurances Committee Chairman Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu on Friday said that he would ask Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to use his good offices with the Centre to take up the Veligonda project as a national project and ensure its early completion.
He told reporters after a review meeting that the Chief Minister accorded top priority to completion of the Veligonda project on a war-footing.
Over ₹1,000 crore had been spent by the present government on the project to bring the Krishna water to the fluoride-affected Prakasam district.
He asked District Collector Sujata Sharma to hold a meeting with the forest officials to ensure early environmental clearance for the project head-works.
He also sought detailed report for widening the Buckingham Canal to develop inland waterways and exploit fully the tourism potential of Kothapatnam beach.
He promised to take up with the government the demand for declaring all the 56 mandals in the district as drought-hit.
