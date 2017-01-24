Andhra Pradesh

Pilots may be asked to avoid flying over Tirumala: Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju on Monday said various options on declaring the sky above the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala a ‘no-fly’ zone were under consideration.

Among them, a suggestion to issue a directive to the pilots to avoid flying above the Tirumala temple was being given a serious thought.

‘Respecting sentiments’

The sentiments of the devotees needed to be respected, he said.

Talking to the media, Mr. Raju said that the Secretary of the Aviation Ministry would discuss the issue at the Parliament consultative committee meeting at Tirupati.

Earlier, Mr. Raju, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the hill temple.

