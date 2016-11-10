People welcome PM’s decision despite hardships

Though the general public as well as traders felt the pinch of the demonetisation of currency of higher denominations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision is being welcomed as the right move to curb the menace of black money and corruption.

Within minutes of the PM’s address on television, people lined up at ATMs in Kurnool and other places in the district, but had to return dejected with no cash flowing out of them. However, people could make some withdrawals from a handful of ATMs, but most of them tried to make small withdrawals to get Rs. 100 notes. Motorists lined up at petrol pumps flashing banned notes since last night, but with pump owners and boys asking them to tender change, many had no option but to fill petrol worth Rs. 500 in their vehicles. APSRTC conductors stood at the entrance of the buses and told passengers to board the buses only if they had Rs. 100 or had the requisite change. Passengers at railway stations too faced the problem.

Even private hospitals and medical shops turned down people with Rs. 500 notes. Narayana, a grocer, said he could not purchase the requisite stock on Wednesday as wholesalers refused to accept the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, though he was their regular customer. Despite the hardship, many seem to have reconciled that they could get Rs. 100 notes in banks from Thursday. The demonetisation decision, the reasons and intentions behind it have become the talk of the town.

ABVP activists

distribute sweets

ABVP activists distributed sweets among passers-by near the Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise currency of higher denominations.

They termed the demonetisation a move to weed out black money.