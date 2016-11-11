Pension applications to be cleared by January

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that nearly 50,000 pending applications seeking pension will be cleared during the Janmabhoomi programme to be organised in January 2017.

He participated in a public meeting in N. Suravaram village of Tuni mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that nearly 43 lakh pensions were being distributed every month. “Still some more applications are pending and these would be cleared by January,” he said.

The Finance Minister said that under the NTR housing scheme, 1,250 houses were sanctioned for each constituency.

On waiver of farm loans, he said that Rs. 24,000 crore was already disbursed and the remaining Rs. 3,000 crore would be given next month.