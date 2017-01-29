Pendency at courts stands at 10 lakh cases

More than 10 lakh cases are pending in courts in the State. And, the average time required to dispose one case is five years, an optimistic estimate. The officials and lawyers are also unaware of the latest updates in laws and rules. These startling facts came to light at the State-wide legal awareness campaign launched here on Saturday.

A divisional engineer of a Discom was not aware of the circulars of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) and told it he would follow orders only from his CMD. In another case, a farmer approached the court requesting compensation from the State government for erecting poles in his land. But the lawyers and officers did not inform the judge that the government had issued a GO 2007 saying the compensation should be paid if electricity poles were erected.

The electricity employees still religiously follow the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 or the Indian Electricity Act. The government promulgated the Electricity Act 2003 wherein it clearly stated that it would supersede all existing Acts.

These experiences were narrated by APERC Chairman G. Bhavani Prasad and High Court Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan at the campaign launch ceremony.

Justice Ranganathan, also Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legal Services Authority (APLSA), said the huge pendency of cases was due to increasing litigations. Focusing on the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism was the need of the hour. This would reduce the burden on the judiciary and also bring down the backlog besides helping the litigant get relief, he said.

Mr. Ranganathan said officials might think that creating legal awareness among consumers would increase burden on them as the consumers would knock the doors of a court. But it was the other way round. The consumers should be enlightened about the ADR and their duties as well. This would bring down the costs incurred by the company in legal cases as the consumer grievances could be redressed through ADR. It would help people like the farmer mentioned above. The APERC has devised the legal awareness programme to educate consumers about electricity laws, rules, regulations and rights and obligations.

APLSA member secretary P.V. Rambabu, Government Adviser (Energy) K. Ranganatham, SPDCL chairman and managing director H Y Dora and others spoke.