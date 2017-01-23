Pawan now tweets on constructions in Krishna riverbed

Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday tweeted that there was no clarity on whether the government allowed constructions in the Krishna riverbed in accordance with the rules.

“As per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal, no constructions can be permitted on lands situated in the riverbed. The government should have obtained special clearance for that,” he observed.

He stated that the feeling among Dalits that they were deprived of fair compensation for their lands in the island villages did not augur well. Those wishing the welfare of the masses should understand the farmers’ plight, he added.

The government should tell the farmers what it planned to do with the lands acquired from them. It should also not show any discrimination between farmers dependent on fertile lands and others possessing titles to their holdings in the payment of compensation, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP chief expressed anguish that nearly 207 acres of fertile land in Mulalanka village near Polavaram in West Godavari was being converted into a dumping ground allegedly by a company owned by Telugu Desam MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in blatant disregard for the livelihood of farmers.

He alleged that cases were being booked against farmers who questioned the injustice, and wondered what made the government to maintain a studied silence on the issue.

