Pawan Kalyan backs Polavaram, Amaravati farmers

Jana Sena party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has urged the State government to look into the issues of farmers and others displaced by the Polavaram project, and in the Andhra Pradesh capital region.
He was speaking to a delegation of displaced persons at his party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He said, if necessary, he would tour these two areas.
While Mulalanka farmers from Polavaram project area poured out their woes over the lands belonging to SC,STs being taken away forcibly, farmers from the Amaravati region raised alarm over loss of their fertile farm lands.
After patiently hearing them, Mr. Pawan emphasised the need for the Telugu Desam Party government to take up the issues in the interest of farmers.
