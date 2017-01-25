Parasailing, paramotoring make foray into Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A short take-off ramp, perfect wind conditions and a brave heart is all that is required to hop onto the co-pilot’s seat of a paramotoring cart. In the next few minutes, the whirr of the motor drowns external noise giving enough thrust for take-off, followed by a mesmerising bird’s eye view of the city.

After the recent ‘trial run’ of Hot Air Ballooning activity, introduced by AP Tourism during the 104th Indian Science Congress, it is now the turn of paramotoring (powered paragliding) and parasailing, a form of ultralight aviation and adventure activity, to make its mark in the temple city. New Delhi-based National Adventure Foundation was roped in by S.V. Defence Academy to introduce the same for the latter’s students.

Well-trained pilots

“After successful runs at the Kakinada Beach Festival and Vijayawada, we wanted to showcase the same, here. Our pilots are well trained with international certifications. The response so far has been amazing and there is an immense tourism potential for the activity, particularly in a pilgrimage destination like Tirupati,” said C.V. Surya Teja, Deputy Director of the National Adventure Foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Teja further elucidated on details of paramotoring/parasailing activities and said that they would be able to organise 40-50 trips for 15 minutes each, reaching an altitude of 600 feet or more depending on the wind and temperature conditions. “A wind speed of maximum 10 knots would be favourable and we can climb till 10,000 feet. But, for safety reasons we vary the altitude range. The weight capacity also changes according to the person and other climatic factors,” he added.

S.V. Defence Academy Director B. Sesha Reddy said this activity would encourage the students willing to join the armed forces and motivate them to succeed in their endeavours. ‘Paramotoring joy rides’ will be available for the students of S.V. Defence Academy till January 27 at the Thummalagunta grounds.