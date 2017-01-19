Paediatric heart surgery performed in GGH

A four-year old boy, diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease, has been operated at the Government General Hospital, in a first-of-its kind paediatric open heart surgery under the Public Private Partnership with Sahrudaya Trust.
Rare condition
The boy, Benny Salman, is from Chirala in Prakasam district and was admitted to the GGH a week back.
Paediatric surgeon Ramana said that the boy has been diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition — characterised by a hole in the septum between the two upper chambers of the heart — called Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) and a hole in the septum between the heart’s two lower chambers called as Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD).
The surgery was performed under NTR Vaidya Arogyaseva by a team of doctors from the Government General Hospital and Dr. Gokhale’s Sahrudaya Trust.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.