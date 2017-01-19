Andhra Pradesh

Paediatric heart surgery performed in GGH

A four-year old boy, diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease, has been operated at the Government General Hospital, in a first-of-its kind paediatric open heart surgery under the Public Private Partnership with Sahrudaya Trust.

Rare condition

The boy, Benny Salman, is from Chirala in Prakasam district and was admitted to the GGH a week back.

Paediatric surgeon Ramana said that the boy has been diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition — characterised by a hole in the septum between the two upper chambers of the heart — called Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) and a hole in the septum between the heart’s two lower chambers called as Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD).

The surgery was performed under NTR Vaidya Arogyaseva by a team of doctors from the Government General Hospital and Dr. Gokhale’s Sahrudaya Trust.

