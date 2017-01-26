Padma awards: AP gets a raw deal

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh got a raw deal yet again in the Padma Awards.

While seven people from Telangana got Padma Sri Award, Vijayawada-based educationist and founder of the Montessori group of institutions V. Koteswaramma was the sole saving grace for Andhra Pradesh.

While according to the list released by the Union Home Ministry, two persons from Andhra Pradesh were given the Padma Sri Award, the second person Chintakindi Mallesham is actually from Telangana. Born in Sharjipet village in Nalgonda District of Telangana, he is known for his invention that reduced drudgery for Pochampalli weavers.

Andhra Pradesh was meted an unfair treatment in 2015, the first year after bifurcation when it got a single Padma Sri Award — film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. In 2016 people in Andhra Pradesh were ecstatic because the highest Padma Award, the Padma Vibhushan was conferred on media baron Ch. Ramoji Rao and Padma Bhushan was conferred on Hindi scholar Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. But sportspersons from Hyderabad in Telangana, including Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza, walked away with more Padma Sri awards last year.

The “discrimination” between the two Telugu states has raised eyebrows in several quarters in Andhra Pradesh.