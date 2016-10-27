PRTU opposes new pension scheme

PRTU members staged dharna before the Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday opposing the contributory pension scheme, pay parity to teachers recruited through DSC in 2008 and other demands.

PRTU district president V. Karunanidhi Murthy, associate president V. Gopal and general secretary Bhargavaramaiah sought implementation of PRC recommendations in toto, leave encashment, eight-year weightage for pensions, PRC scales for model school teachers, rational transfer policy and appointment of computer operators.