PR College unit shines at All India Vayu Sainik Camp

The 9 (Andhra) Air Sqn (Tech) National Cadet Corps (NCC) has won the ‘Best Technical Air NCC Squadron’ during the ‘All India Vayu Sainik Camp-2016’ held recently in Jodhpur.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, group captain L.V.S. Sudhamsha said that a team of five cadets — Pavan Kalyan, C. Dhanunjay, K. Satyanarayana, T. Tejaswini Devi and R. Nagendra Babu — all students of the P.R. Government Degree College – represented the Air Squadron and participated in competitions such as flying, drill, weapon firing, written tests in NCC subjects, health and hygiene, tent pitching and line area competitions.

“Our team competed with 29 teams represented all the States and adjudged as Best Technical Air for the year,” he said, adding that the five-member team was selected after several rounds of screening tests. “At first we have chosen 40 cadets and provided them initial training and from which short-listed 20 cadets. After conducting a series of tests for them, we have short-listed these five to represent our unit,” Mr. Sudhamsha said. At the State level, he said, the unit stood at the last position in 2013 and rose to the sixth position in 2014 and to the fifth position in 2015. “The journey is not simple, but marked with determination, motivation, focussed and targeted training, hard work despite various challenges such as limited resources,” he said, while complementing the staff for providing dedicated training and to the cadets for attending the tight training sessions without fail.