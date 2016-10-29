Andhra Pradesh

PG medical students hold candlelight rally

Students of Guntur Medical College taking out a candle light rally on Friday demanding arrest of professor Lakshmi. —Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

PG student’s death turns the spotlight on Guntur Medical College

Post-graduate students of Guntur Medical College on Friday evening held a candlelight rally expressing solidarity with their classmate and PG student B. Sandhya Rani, who allegedly committed suicide.

Intensifying their agitation demanding the arrest of Professor of Gynecology, V.V. Lakshmi, charged with abetting the suicide of Sandhya Rani, a PG student of GMC, the students boycotted emergency services on Friday.

The PG students have been boycotting classes for the last four days demanding action against Dr. Lakshmi and have met District Collector Kantilal Dande and Superintendent of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi. Mr. Tripathi told the students that three special police teams had been formed. The latest call data records indicted that Dr. Lakshmi could have been in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lakshmi’s anticipatory bail petition was turned down by a district court on Friday.

Events that have unfolded over the last week has marred the reputation of one of the oldest medical institutions in the country.

The continuous protests by the students amid allegations that the accused professor might be shielded by some politicians have made things worse.

The students were enraged further after Dr. Lakshmi wrote an email to some media houses narrating her version. It was on October 23, that Dr. Rani was found unconscious at her house in Kannavarithota. Police said she had injected herself with an overdose of drugs used in anesthesia. After battling for a day, she died on Monday. Upset over his wife’s death, Ravi Kumar, her husband too attempted suicide and his condition continues to remain critical.

