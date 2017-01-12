PAC chief slams Naidu, JC for remarks against Jagan

KURNOOL: Public Accounts Committee Chairman and Dhone MLA B. Rajendranatha Reddy on Thursday slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy for speaking disrespectfully about Leader of Opposition and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, and lowering their stature.

Mr. Naidu gained power by merely getting one per cent more votes than the YSR Congress, Mr. Rajendranatha Reddy asserted before the media here.

Mr. Naidu termed agriculture as a “wasteful avocation” during his previous stint, but was now shedding “crocodile tears” after realising that he had lost power in 2004 by incurring the farmers’ wrath, he said.

Reeling out statistics, Mr. Rajendranatha Reddy said that Mr. Naidu had spent Rs.13 crore on the Handri-Neeva project (estimated cost Rs. 6,850 crore), Rs.17 crore on the Galeru-Nagari project (estimated cost Rs.7,216 crore), and Rs.13.50 crore on the Veligonda project (estimated cost Rs.4,285 crore) in nine years as Chief Minister.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had spent Rs.4,000 crore on the Handri-Neeva, Rs.3,966 crore on the Galeru-Nagari, and Rs.1,450 crore on the Veligonda projects.

“The HNSS now requires Rs.1,700 crore and the GNSS Rs.1,500 crore for completion,” he said.

Mr. Naidu had spent Rs.1,000 crore on his foreign trips and squandered hundreds of crores of rupees during the Krishna Pushkaralu, he alleged.

The Chief Minister had opposed special economic zones and organised protests when Rajasekhara Reddy acquired 1,000 acres of an SEZ.

“But now, he is acquiring 10 times more than the land required for SEZs,” the PAC chief said.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of creating rift between different castes, Mr. Rajendranatha Reddy said he was using Mr. Diwakar Reddy as a pawn for denigrating the Reddy community.

Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu failed to develop the State, but was charging Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy with stalling development.

Mr. Naiud failed to provide succour to farmers, women, unemployed youth, and poorer sections, but was trying to hoodwink people with an eye on the 2019 elections, she alleged.

Nandikotkur MLA S. Aisaiah asked Mr. Naidu to construct the Siddheswaram weir with an estimated cost of Rs.600 crore with 50 tmc storage capacity to prove his commitment on augmenting irrigation facilities in Rayalaseema.

The Chief Minister released 500 cusecs from two pumps for the Rs.216- crore Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme, for which Rajasekhara Reddy had laid stone in 2007 and spent Rs.130 crore.

“Mr. Naidu now claims credit for the scheme saying it is his dream project,” he added.

YSRC State secretary B.Y. Ramaiah said the success of Mr. Jagan’s ‘Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ in the district indicated that people were vexed with the TDP government.

Former MLAs K. Prakash Reddy and Muralikrishna were present.