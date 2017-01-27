Opportunistic politics hurts AP sentiments: Pawan Kalyan

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the political parties were resorting to opportunistic politics hurting the sentiments of people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad on Friday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan rebutted the statements that he was unable to understand the fact that the SCS was not possible as he was novice to politics. "If I don't have any understanding of politics, why did you seek my help and support in 2014 elections? Why I was asked to campaign on behalf you in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other states?" he asked.

The Jana Sena Chief categorically stated that he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hoping that they would meet the expectations of public. "I thought the TDP, which was out of power for 10 years, would have learnt lessons from the past and reformed itself." Mr. Modi, then prime ministerial candidate, was supported for the fact that he would bring in a change. Both the parties have not meeting the expectations of the people, he said.

The actor turned politician came down heavily on Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y. Sujana Chowdary.

"Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is more concerned about Swarna Bharat Trust (belonging to his family trust) rather than the SCS and promises made to AP during the bifurcation. We don’t have any objections for the felicitations done to him. But, he should have focussed his attention on the SCS also, he said.

Mr. Sujana Chowdary belittled the Jallikattu, a rural sport, with his unsavoury remarks and suggested people not to take inspiration from Jallikattu. "If that is the case what was the inspiration for his ailure to repay the bank loans he borrowed for his companies?" he asked.

The Chief Minister should have given permission to silent protest at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. He just postponed the people's agitation by denying permission. It cannot be stopped permanently, he asserted.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu says he would develop the capital Amaravati the lines of Singapore. Why could he not take inspiration from Lee Kuan Yew who transformed Singapore into least corrupt countries in the world. Late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew kept his friends at bay for a corrupt-free country. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, however, is flanked by persons like Sujana Chowdary and Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, he pointed out.