Andhra Pradesh

ONGC plugs leakage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ONGC has issued a clarification on spillage of oil at Erra.

A low pressure well in Sudapalem village of Bheemapalli panchayat in Uppalaguptam mandal of East Godavari district became active while performing a routine operation on Saturday.

During that time, a little quantity of oil spread over near the well. Immediately, ONGC engineers swung into action and closed the well.

Debashis Sanyal, Executive Director of ONGC, said they had found the fencing on the site damaged by some anti-social elements.

The damaged fencing would be repaired before restoring the well operations, the ONGC said.

The well is connected with a low pressure pipeline network of Pasarlapudi Gas Collecting Station (GCS). Further, the ONGC has deployed its security personnel at the well.

Technical experts are also monitoring the well continuously. It is a low producing well and is attended to every day by technical crew.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:38:42 PM

