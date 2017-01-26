Andhra Pradesh

Now book unreserved rail tickets on mobile phones

Here is some good news for railway passengers. The South Central Railway (SCR) introduced Uninterrupted Ticketing System (UTS) on Wednesday.

All general tickets can be booked through mobile phones in railway stations where Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMSs) are installed.

UTS facility will be available in 38 stations in Vijayawada Division, where ATVMs have been commissioned.

What the passengers need to do is to download and install the app ‘utsonmobile’ in Android and Windows-based smartphones.

After successful installation, the user has to register his/her mobile number through individual smartphone or by visiting http://www.utsonmobile.

indianrail.gov.in

UTS mobile paper tickets can be booked from the source station to any destination and the tickets can be printed through the ATVMs using ‘Print Mobile Ticket’ option. The operator has to feed the mobile number and the booking ID for printing the ticket.

The user can make payment through R-Wallet, Paytm, Mobikwik and Net Banking, said the SCR authorities.

