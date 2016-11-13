Andhra Pradesh

Nominated

V. Ravindra, professor of Civil Engineering and Director of Infrastructure Development and Chief Engineer of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has been nominated as Fellow of the Andhra Pradesh Academy of Science-2016.

This is in recognition to his contribution to the field of science and technology.

Academy president B.L. Deekshitulu inducted him into the academy.

The Andhra Pradesh . Science Congress 2016 was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently.

