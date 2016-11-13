V. Ravindra, professor of Civil Engineering and Director of Infrastructure Development and Chief Engineer of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has been nominated as Fellow of the Andhra Pradesh Academy of Science-2016.

This is in recognition to his contribution to the field of science and technology.

Academy president B.L. Deekshitulu inducted him into the academy.

The Andhra Pradesh . Science Congress 2016 was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently.