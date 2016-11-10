Andhra Pradesh

Nominated Fellow of A.P. Academy of Science

Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of Infrastructure Development and Chief Engineer of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada V. Ravindra has been nominated as Fellow of the Andhra Pradesh Academy of Science-2016.

This is in recognition to his contribution in the field of science and technology. Academy president B.L. Deekshitulu inducted him into the Academy. The A.P. Science Congress2016 was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently and announced the focal theme of the Congress as ‘Science and Technology for Health,’ while Dr. Ravindra delivered lecture on “Research in the area of Earthquake Resistant Design of Structures” at the Congress.

