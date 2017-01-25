No permission for SCS meetings, says DGP

Even as more political parties and organisations extended support to rallies demanding Special Category Status in Visakhapatnam and other places, Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao made it clear on Tuesday that there was no permission to hold such meetings as these were based on social media posts not owned up by any person or organisation.

As there was no permission for any meetings related to SCS, “we appeal to youth and public not to attend these meetings. If anybody tries to attend these congregations responding to the calls on social media, police will prevent them”.

“Police are not against any organisation or association and people have every right to express their freedom. But, it should be in a proper way and we request the organisers to come forward and take permission from us by following due legal procedure,” the DGP said at a press conference here.

He said that since nobody owned up the calls on social media for participating in these rallies, there was a chance of anti-social elements entering the field and resorting to violence like it happened in the agitation favouring jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

“For any programme, which is peaceful, police will extend support. But, for the anonymous messages posted on some sites not governed by any rules and regulations like it is the case with print and electronic media, we will not be able to grant permission,” he added.

Mr. Rao also clarified that there is no permission for Mudragada’s ‘Padayatra’, scheduled to be held from Wednesday from Ravulapalem in East Godavari district. Mr. Padmanabham is demanding Backward Class status for Kapus in the State for reservation in Government jobs and educational institutions.

Reacting to the comments made by Task Force DIG on red sanders, M. Kantha Rao, that police was not able to check red sanders smuggling totally “owing to involvement of insiders”, the DGP said an inquiry had been ordered into his statement.

“The DIG has been asked to give an explanation for his comments. It would have been better, if the officer brought the matter to the notice of the higher officials instead of going to the media,” the DGP added.