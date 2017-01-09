No option but to continue struggle: Mudragada

KAKINADA: Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Sunday made it clear that the community had no option but to continue the struggle till inclusion of Kapus in the list of BCs was completed.

In a letter written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Padmanabham wondered why there was inordinate delay in declaring reservations to the Kapus.

“The government is reacting on a war-footing on issues such as acquisition of lands for construction of the capital city and industrial hubs, and forcing farmers to sell their lands at a nominal price. But when it comes to the issue of the Kapus, it has not been reacting swiftly and taking decision,” he said, alleging that the government was always focusing on curbing the movement by using the police and registering false cases against those who were actively participating in the agitation.

“If the government fails to fulfil its promise, it is going to be a defeat for both the parties – the Kapus and the government,” he said and sought to know what Mr. Naidu was expecting in return for including the Kapus in the list of BCs.

Mr. Padmanabham further said that the only available option for the Kapus was to continue the struggle in different forms.