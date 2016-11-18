No end to woes of non-SBI customers

It was an agonising wait for customers on Thursday too as most banks were unable to dispense cash. The State Bank of India, which holds the largest currency chest, was the only exception as it had got the maximum remittances from the RBI.

The SBI main branch at Nagarampalem and the ATM, witnessed a rush of customers. Many of them were seen waiting outside the ATM of SBI even after midnight. The State Bank of India has also completed recalibration of 150 ATMs across the district, and other banks are expected to follow suit. The situation arising out of cash crunch is likely to ease on Friday after State Bank of India, the largest conglomerate of banks, has agreed to come to rescue of other banks reeling under the shortage of cash.

The other good news is that the Reserve Bank of India, has despatched notes of smaller denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs. 20. The new notes would be available from Friday. But the infusion of new currency notes has been far below expectations. District Collector Kantilal Dande has urged the RBI to ensure that a daily infusion of Rs. 150 crore is done to meet the rising demand.

“We will be still facing a cash crunch, as the daily infusion of cash is far below the demand. A major bank has agreed to dispense with just Rs. 15 crore on Thursday and we are expecting another Rs. 15 crore as promised by the bank, but this is hardly sufficient to meet the demand,’’ said a manager of bank. But customers would be wary of a fresh set of guidelines from the RBI which has pegged the amount to be exchanged at Rs. 2,000 from the earlier limit of Rs. 4,500.

One can withdraw a maximum of Rs. 4,500 at a time from ATM, but one can withdraw a maximum of Rs. 24,000 from their branch per week.