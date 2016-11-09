New rights outfit to organise protest

In a bid to highlight the long-pending problems of the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, activists of the Samajika Hakkula Vedika are going to organise a protest programme titled ‘Poru Garjana’ in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Convener of the organisation Tatipaka Madhu, also the secretary of the CPI’s district unit, said the newly formed Samajika Hakkula Vedika was demanding implementation of reservation in private sector and accountability for the funds allocated under the sub-plans. He alleged that the SC, ST sub-plan funds were being diverted to other programmes.