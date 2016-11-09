New rights outfit to organise protest

In a bid to highlight the long-pending problems of the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, activists of the Samajika Hakkula Vedika are going to organise a protest programme titled ‘Poru Garjana’ in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.
Convener of the organisation Tatipaka Madhu, also the secretary of the CPI’s district unit, said the newly formed Samajika Hakkula Vedika was demanding implementation of reservation in private sector and accountability for the funds allocated under the sub-plans. He alleged that the SC, ST sub-plan funds were being diverted to other programmes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor