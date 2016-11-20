New policy soon to encourage cashless transactions: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that essential commodities will be supplied under electronic point of sale (e-POS) by using mobile phones or by swiping debit/credit cards from the month of December.

A new policy will be introduced to encourage people to make cashless transactions through mobile phones by using their thumb impression.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a public meeting at Namavaram village, a satellite city coming up in Rajamahendravaram rural constituency in East Godavari district, on Saturday. Later, he also participated in Jana Chaitanya Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that a 10-point action plan for family, 15-point plan for society, and nine-point plan for the party would be formulated for the comprehensive development of the State.

He called upon people to open Jan Dhan accounts and use Rupay card for transactions.

While stating that he supported the Centre’s decision to ban Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, Mr. Naidu admitted that small traders and daily labourers were suffering because of delay in releasing new currency notes. To tide over the problem, Mr. Naidu said that he had written to the Reserve Bank of India to supply to the State Rs.100 denomination notes worth Rs.10,000 crore.

Referring to agriculture productivity, Mr. Naidu said that despite 28 per cent deficit rainfall, the sector witnessed a growth of 26 per cent.

He said that the government would launch a new policy to support educated youth till they get employment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid foundation stone for a rythu bazaar and fish market in the village.

Meet people’s expectations

Addressing party cadre from East Godavari district unit in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Naidu asked them to rise to the expectations of the people.

Mr. Naidu said that the party would take care of them. He said that nominated posts would be filled with senior TDP workers. Financial support would be extended to the family of every worker should there be any problem on health, education, and employment fronts.

He, however, asked the workers to take the good work done by the government to the masses.

To tackle the problems arising out of demonetisation of high-value notes, the government would be introducing e-POS in all fair price shops, rythu bazaars, and liquor shops.

“If e-POS or cashless transaction is introduced at liquor shops, I know there will be big uproar,” he said.

In a veiled reference to Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s ‘satyagraha yatra’, Mr. Naidu said that he was committed to ensuring social justice for members of the community and fulfilling whatever he had promised to them.

Mr. Naidu, however, said that he would not be cowed down by threats. Drones would be used to keep a tab on anti-social elements, he said, and added that technology would be embraced to check crime and maintain law and order in the State.