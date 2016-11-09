New model police stations will be built by December 31: DGP

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday said 100 new model stations would be constructed across the State by December 31.

Mr. Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the construction work of Old Guntur and Nagarampalem stations and later spoke to reporters. The two stations were being upgraded into model police stations.

The DGP said efforts had been intensified to arrest professor of Gynecology V.V. Lakshmi, who had been evading arrest since the suicide of a PG medical student B. Sandhya Rani at her home on October 24.

Mr. Rao said security cordon around Ministers and MLAs had been beefed up in view of the increased threat perception in the aftermath of the encounter in which 31 Maoists had been killed recently at Andhra Odisha Border.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural,K. Narayan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, J. Bhaskara Rao and other officers were present.