Andhra Pradesh

Navyandhra book festival from Nov. 19

The Navyandhra book festival will be organised at the Government Arts College here from November 19 to 27, said Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

The festival is organised by the Language and Cultural Department, Adikavi Nannaya University, Vijayawada Book Society and the NTR Trust.

The poster of the festival was released on Thursday. Mr. Chowdary said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to inaugurate the event. He said a job mela would be organised on December 23 and 24.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 1:45:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Navyandhra-book-festival-from-Nov.-19/article16442391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY