Navyandhra book festival from Nov. 19

The Navyandhra book festival will be organised at the Government Arts College here from November 19 to 27, said Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

The festival is organised by the Language and Cultural Department, Adikavi Nannaya University, Vijayawada Book Society and the NTR Trust.

The poster of the festival was released on Thursday. Mr. Chowdary said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to inaugurate the event. He said a job mela would be organised on December 23 and 24.