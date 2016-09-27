Nallamada drain will get a makeover soon: Naidu

: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised that works relating to modernisation of Nallamada drain will begin this year.

Responding to pleas by farmers in this village, Mr. Naidu said that the experts committee had pointed out that the existing drain has not been able to accommodate excess flood water and that the drains should be developed to 500 C value. Seeking the cooperation of farmers during modernisation works, Mr. Naidu reminded that farmers in Amaravati had voluntarily parted with 30,000 acres.

The Nallamada drain starts off as a minor canal at Edrwardpet in Narsaraopet, gathering steam as it meanders its way through Chilakaluripet, where it is known as Ogeru Vagu, Pedanandipadu, and Appikatla before emptying in the sea. A major drain with a length of 115 k.m, it wreaks havoc during excess floods inundating fields.

Mr. Naidu also promised to look into all other demands, including redesigning ofthe Pedanandipadu bridge designed to accommodate 35,000 cusecs and high-level bridges at Annavaram, Nakkavagu and Kuppaganji.

Minister for Social Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu and district officials were present.