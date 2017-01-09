Naidu studies development plan of Sri Lankan region

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Colombo following an invitation from Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu was received by Governor of the Western Province K. C. Logeswaran, State Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Sudarshini Fernandopulle and other officials of the Presidential Secretariat.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka explained about the development of the western region. He said the region comprised 6 per cent of the land where 28 per cent people were living. The government was determined to develop the picturesque western region as smart city. It took initiatives such as e-administration, cashless transactions and real time administration, he said. Mr. Naidu studied the development plan of the region as a majority of the development programmes reflect the developmental works in the Amaravati capital region.

The Sri Lankan government expressed interest in participating in the development of Amaravati region.

Ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ch Ayyannapatrudu and officials accompanied the CM.

Mr. Naidu is expected to take part in the launch of the 3rd year in Sustainable Era to be held at the BMICH. He is scheduled to visit the Green University in Homagama also.

He will address the audience on “Prosperity for All”. The event is being organised with a focus on economic development underpinning poverty alleviation and innovation in line with the President’s declaration that 2017 will be the “Year of poverty alleviation”.