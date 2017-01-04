Naidu inaugurates Pride of India Expo

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Pride of India (PoI) Expo, hosted as part of the 104th Indian Science Congress (ISC), at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus here on Tuesday. Mr. Naidu, flanked by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary, State Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao (HRD), Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forests) and others, initiated the proceedings by lighting the ‘Vigyan Jyot’. He later visited the stalls set up by various departments and institutions of Andhra Pradesh, followed by those set up by R and D organisations, academic institutions and many more, evincing keen interest in the exhibits.

Later, interacting with the media, Mr. Naidu elucidated the upcoming project of ‘International Science Museum’ to be constructed near Alipiri. He said the foundation stone for the facility would be laid on December 4, near the DRDO’s Pavilion at PoI, and said it would be a great way to mark the conduct of the 104th ISC in Tirupati. Mr. Naidu also said the facility would be on par with international standards with exhibits ranging from robotics, medical, space and several other fields.

“In addition to this, we are also planning to set up designated areas to highlight the ancient history of India and Andhra Pradesh. The museum will also be developed to accommodate a brief stay of students and we hope to complete the project in the next two years,” he added. Mr. Naidu also said they would be focusing on developing the laboratory facilities at schools and colleges across the State. He also said Krishnapatnam, Sricity, Naidupeta and Tirupati would be developed as an Industrial (Employment) Hub by Niti Aayog, for which the work would commence soon. He also outlined the series of projects to showcase Tirupati as a mega city.

Cultural programmes

Meanwhile, the cultural programmes organised by the State government’s Department of Culture drew a steady stream of participants to its venue at S.V. Arts College grounds. The event commenced with ‘Glory of Amaravati’ performed by Ananda Shankar, followed by traditional and folk dance forms. A fashion show — ‘Showcase of Textiles of India’ — also had the audience in raptures. Other programmes, which were yet to be organised when the last reports came in, included ‘Percussion on Instruments by Vikku Vinayakram’ and ‘Musical Night with Sivamani’. The event is expected to conclude with a dazzling display of fireworks.