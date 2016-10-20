Naidu’s family declares assets worth Rs. 80.96 cr.

: The total assets of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are valued at Rs.3.73 crore, including a residential house at Jubilee Hills valued at Rs.3.68 crore, according to his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh, who declared the assets of his family at a media conference at the State party office here on Wednesday, said that as Mr. Naidu had a housing loan of Rs.3.06 crore, his net assets were valued at Rs.67.04 lakh. Mr. Naidu also owns a residential building at his native village Naravaripalli, a gift from his family members and an Ambassador car valued at Rs.1.52 lakh. The balance in his savings account and cash is Rs.3.59 lakh.

The grandson of Mr. Naidu, the one-year-old Devaansh, has total assets valued at Rs.11.32 crore, including a Rs.9.20 crore gift from his grandmother and Rs. 2.04 crore gift from his grandfather, Balakrishna. The total assets of the family are valued at Rs.80.96 crore. Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has total assets valued at Rs.38.66 crore while her net assets minus house loan are pegged at Rs. 24.84 crore. Nara Brahmani, wife of Lokesh, has total assets of Rs.12.75 crore.

Claiming that Mr. Naidu has transferred his shares in Heritage Foods (India) Limited to him after he had become Chief Minister, Mr. Lokesh said that the dairy started by his father in 1992 had been the chief income source for their family.The timing of the declaration of assets is significant as it comes soon after the CM had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and curtail the trail of black money. The announcement also comes in the wake of a wave of speculation that Mr. Lokesh could be inducted in the Cabinet. Mr. Lokesh declared his total assets as Rs.14.50 crore, including a joint residential property in Hyderabad valued at Rs.3.68 crore and a farmhouse valued at Rs.2.21 crore. His investments in Heritage Foods (India) Ltd are Rs.2.52 crore. Mr. Lokesh also owns two bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner. “This is the sixth time we have declared the assets of the family and also that of Nirvana Holdings Private Limited,” Mr. Lokesh said.