NSDC training centre in Ongole from Oct. 2

A skill development centre of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will start functioning from the Mangamma College here from October 2 to empower youth with industry-relevant skills so that they can secure a gainful employment.

The centre is being promoted by the NSDC in collaboration with the Prakasam Skill Development Foundation started by YSR Congress MP from Ongole Y.V.Subba Reddy.

Educated unemployed, including technically qualified persons as well as school or college dropouts could register themselves for training in relevant courses including in Information Technology, Business Process Outsourcing(BPO), soft skills, Welding and Fitting, Banking and Financial Services, Pharmacy and Hotel Management, the MP said.

The trained youth would be shown suitable jobs also by holding job melas on a regular basis, he added.