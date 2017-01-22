KAKINADA: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 9 Air SQN Tech, Kakinada, took out a marathon in the city on Sunday. This was in response to a call given by the NCC headquarters and the objective was to promote the need for physical fitness among the people from different walks. Over 200 cadets from different educational institutions took part in the marathon that began at the JNTUK Sports Stadium. Flagging-off the event, commanding officer L.V.S. Sudhamsha called upon the cadets not to miss their regular physical exercise and create awareness among their family members and friends about the need for keeping oneself fit.
NCC cadets run for physical fitness awareness
