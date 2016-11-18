Andhra Pradesh

Mystery surrounds woman’s death

Mystery shrouded the death of a 24-year-old homemaker, Rekha, whose body was found at a haystack close to her residence at Haripuram Colony of Muthyalareddi Palle panchat of Tirupati urban limits on Thursday morning.

Locals found her body with bruises at the haystack and informed the local police, who in turn swung into action, and identified her. The body was sent to post-mortem and further investigation is on whether it was an act of suicide or murder would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 2:17:43 AM |

