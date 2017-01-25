Mystery shrouds missing of nursing student in Kuppam

The Kuppam police have intensified investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a B.Sc. (Nursing) student from a private medical college in Kuppam, as there is no trace of the girl since January 2. In connection with it, the Kuppam police on Tuesday night took a youth into custody. His family members alleged that though he had nothing to do with the girl’s missing, he was subjected to police harassment.

According to information, the girl belonging to Samidammavanka village of Kuppam mandal reached home for New Year vacation and returned to her hostel on January 2 evening. Since then, her parents had been trying to contact her, but in vain. As there was no response, the parents reached the hostel four days ago and were informed that the girl had not been residing in the hostel and attending the college since January 2.

The parents approached the Kuppam police on January 24. The police took Tamilarasan (24) of Adavibuduguru village of the same mandal into custody on Tuesday night, after reportedly tracing some mobile numbers and signals between Kuppam and Bengaluru.

The youth had allegedly arranged the marriage of the missing girl with his cousin, after reportedly facilitating their elopement. Taking undertaking from Tamilarasan that he would come to the Kuppam police station whenever his presence was required, he was let off.

In this backdrop, the youth along with the villagers staged a road blockade at Adavibuduguru village, adjoining the Bengaluru national highway on Wednesday morning, alleging police harassment. The villagers alleged that the youth was beaten up by the Kuppam police resulting in internal injuries. Responding to the allegations, a police officer said the youth was feigning innocence to evade interrogation into the missing of the student.