Mudragada placed under house arrest

Kapu leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham was on Tuesday placed under house arrest along with other leaders at different places in East and West Godavari districts in view of his Satyagraha Yatra from Wednesday from Ravulapalem.

According to the Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders, about 2,000 policemen had arrived at Kirlampudi — native village of Mr. Padmanabham — on Monday night. M. Raviprakash, SP, East Godavari, said neither the JAC nor Mr. Padmanabham had applied for permission for the yatra till Tuesday evening. He said Mr. Padmanabham was informed that he was placed under house arrest in view of likely untoward incidents on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors from Kakinada and Jaggampeta reached Kirlampudi and tried their best to meet Mr. Padmanabham and conduct medical tests. However, his followers did not allow them to enter the house and the team had left the place. Later, Mr. Padmanabham held a closed-door meeting with the JAC leaders available in the village and chalked out a plan of action for Wednesday.

Not withdrawn

Mr. Padmanabham announced that they had not withdrawn the yatra and that the government had suppressed their voice by keeping them under house arrest. “If you [CM] feel that we are accused, why don’t you arrest us and send us to jail? I think your government does not have the guts to do so.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to speak a single sentence on the special status but was ready to suppress the Kapu community.

The AR police along with the paramilitary police conducted a march-past in Kirlampudi and Amalapuram on Tuesday.

May be extended

About 500 policemen took part in both places to allay public fears, said Mr. Raviprakash. He added that the house arrest of the Kapu leaders was for only 24 hours but might continue depending on the situation.