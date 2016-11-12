Mosques’ renovation on the anvil

Calling upon the minorities to make better use of the welfare schemes launched by the State government for their uplift, Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao on Friday said that efforts were on to renovate mosques, besides constructing new buildings for shadikhanas and Urdu schools.

“The State government is planning to construct a Haz House in the new State on the lines of the one situated in Hyderabad,” Mr. Rao said while addressing a meeting organised by the Minorities Welfare department at Gandhi Bhavan here to mark the Minorities Welfare Day.

After floral tributes to the first Education Minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Mr. Rao said that there was no compromise with regard to the overall development of the minorities and there was no dearth of funds for the schemes and programmes aimed at minority welfare. He felicitated Urdu teachers and the students who won the competitions conducted on the occasion. District Minorities Welfare Officer D.S. Sunitha and others were present.

Rally taken out

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds: Muslim community heads and students from all over the district paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at his 129th birth anniversary celebrations at the ZP Meeting Hall here on Friday. AP Wakf Properties Protection Committee and the Chittoor District Muslim Minorities’ Welfare Committee organised the event.

APSWPPC State president Mayana Afzal Khan addressing the gathering while C.K. Lavanya, wife of former Chittoor MLA C.K. Babu, distributed the prizes to the winners of various competitions held in the Urdu schools in the district to mark the occasion. Earlier, Ms. Lavanya flagged off a rally from PCR Circle to the ZP Meeting hall.

‘First to implement compulsory education’

Rajamahendravaram Special Correspondent adds:

Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister to introduce compulsory education and technical education in the country, said Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu, Vice-chancellor of the Nannaya University, at the birth anniversary function of Azad.

Faculty members and students paid floral tributes to Maulana Azad on the occasion.