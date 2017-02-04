Modern ‘Srimanthulu’ vow to make Nagari big..!

When Mahesh Babu, in the runaway hit flick ‘Srimanthudu’, can single-handedly steer a nondescript village from poverty to prosperity, why can’t a group of thoroughly motivated youth do the same to their town?

Even before the movie saw the light, this motley group of young men in the border town of Nagari has taken a vow to bring change to their town. Some of them are settled in places like Chennai, Bengaluru and the U.S., while some are residing locally. Some are software employees, some students and the rest are into various professions, including wage earners. But the common thread binding them all is ‘Nagari’.

It all started in 2013 when the group of youth joined hands to donate Rs. 80,000 to a person suffering from cancer. Then, they started celebrating the Independence Day in the midst of disabled children, which further expanded to plantation drive and extending relief to the people of marooned villages around Nagari, when the massive cyclone hit Chennai. The platform was officially christened Young India Service Force (YISF) in 2014, which later expanded to include like-minded youth from the vicinity and those settled abroad. Driven by the principles of charity and voluntary work, the association has taken up several activities for the welfare of the differently-abled people, educational aid for State-funded school students, medical aid for the poor, plantation programme and cleanliness drive under ‘Swachh Bharat’.

On Thursday, they tied up with the education department to shoulder the task of holding sports and games for the students of the government schools for three days. The children gleefully participated in the events like athletics, throwball, kho kho, handball, kabaddi and volleyball, for, they are not privileged enough to get such an exposure often. “Nearly 500 youngsters are registered with YISF and 50 of them are actively involved in the various events. All of them hail from Nagari and are settled in various places and professions,” says a member G. Shankar, who is with a leading software company in Bengaluru.