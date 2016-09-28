Minister allays fears on projects in Prakasam dt.

Allaying the fears of the people of Prakasam district over the delay in taking up big-ticket projects, including the Donakonda industrial hub and Ramayapatnam sea port, Transport Minister and State Infrastructure Mission Co-Chairman S. Raghava Rao on Tuesday said that all the projects envisaged, including the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, would be launched by overcoming “teething problems.” Addressing the media here, he said the State government had proposed a series of sea ports on the East coast.

“We will certainly implement both the Dugarajapatnam and Ramayapatnam projects, and none need doubt the government’s sincerity,” he said, and blamed the UPA government for all the ills afflicting the State.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to developing Ramayapatnam into a logistics hub,” he said, and took objection to YSR Congress leaders going on a padayatra over the project remaining a non-starter.

Instead of offering constructive cooperation, the opposition parties were indulging in mud-slinging for narrow political mileage, he added. The foundation stone for the University of Mines and Mineral Sciences would also be laid soon at Kandukur, he said.

