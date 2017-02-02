Meet condemns Collector’s remarks against girl students, demands his transfer

Leaders of several organisations, at a round table conference here on Thursday, demanded transfer of Kurnool District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan and condemned his “intemperate remarks against 11 girl students” of the KVR Government Junior College, who represented their problems to him in a Praja Darbar grievance cell meeting.

AIDWA district secretary Alivelamma, AISF district president Sriramulu Goud, secretary G. Ranganna, SFI district president Anand, secretary Rajkumar, AIYF district secretary Karumanchi and PDSU leader Bhaskar charged the Collector with threatening the junior college girl students, rather than take steps to provide facilities such as classrooms, hostels, toilets and drinking water in the junior college.

The Collector was making school and college students rally on the roads for the Chief Minister’s visits and the government programmes like the Pulse Polio Immunisation but was lackadaisical in redressing their genuine grievances, the leaders alleged. They charged him with being vindictive towards the KVR Government Junior College students as they had addressed post cards to the Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court on their plight in 2015.

High Court directive

Responding to the post cards, the High Court had directed senior government officials and the Collector, in March 2016, to provide land, classrooms, hostels, toilets and drinking water facilities to the junior college students, they said. However, no facilities were provided so far and, instead, the Collector had threatened to issue transfer certificates and suspend the students, they alleged.

The leaders decided to complain to the Human Rights Commission against the Collector and launch agitations on the issue.

AISF leaders Pratap and Lakshman, SFI leaders Siva and Akbar, PDSU leaders Ramana and Sekhar, AIDWA leader Aruna and AIYF leader Ramesh also took part.

Collector’s clarification

Meanwhile, when contacted about the KVR Government Junior College issue on Thursday, Collector Ch. Vijayamohan asserted that “those violating rules, norms and discipline shall face the law”. However, he did not respond to specific questions about the issue.