Medal-winning State athletes felicitated

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director and Vice Chairman Bangaru Raja on Thursday said that in the next 12 months, the 13 districts of the State will get sports hostels and academies.

Speaking at the felicitation of the under-14 and 17 athletes who won medals in the Khelo India National events in athletics and hockey, he said it was just the beginning and exhorted them to train well to perform well in the next age groups.

“The new sports policy will take care of you in all aspects. In days to come we will help you perform well in the national events. You should strive hard to earn berths in the national camps,” he advised the medal-winning youngsters.

He felicitated Vinayak Prasad, Zaseem, Radhika, Srinivasa Rao (athletics) and Ramesh Babu (hockey).

S. Chandrsekhar, Jogulu and D. Jyothika Sri won four gold medals while Kurnool’s Sagar won a silver. Dhanush bagged a bronze in the 400m dash.

The relay teams of U-17 boys and girls won a bronze each in the 4x100 events. In hockey, AP under-17 boys lost to Jharkhand 2-5 to win a bronze while the girls outfit finished fourth.