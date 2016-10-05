Masulipatam youth keep century-old practice alive

A century-old cultural practice of procession of Sakthi Patam is alive in Masulipatam thanks to the youth who have never given up the cultural practice and love to glorify it every year with their enthusiastic initiation into it.

The Sakthi Patam is a wooden idol carved in the shape of Kali. A portrayal is drawn on one side of the Patam. The design enables the devotees to carry it easily.

According to the custom, a person takes oath to carry the Patam any day during the Dasara festival. One who wishes to carry is required to attire like Kali, carrying knife in the hand and wearing the mask of Kali.

The Masulipatam town became synonymous with the procession which can be seen in the streets round the clock during the festival. However, the devotees choose to take out the procession in their street or area. According to Sakthi temple authorities here, B. Buddhu Singh, a soldier, had introduced the Sakthi Patam in the town after he watched the celebrations in Kolkata. Since then the town has adopted the inimitable way of celebrating Dasara on par with Kolkata, reflecting its cultural diversity. One should be physically sound to carry the Patam as the procession would take a few hours. “Only youth dare to carry it. The practice has been well accepted by the youth,” say senior citizens active in the celebrations. The celebration ends on the day of Dasara night at the Koneru Centre, where all the Sakthi Patams would be displayed as part of the closing ceremony.