Masula land pooling: State plans to revise package for dry land

The State government is likely to modify the package being offered for wet land and dry land that is proposed to be pooled for the Machilipatnam deep sea port and industrial corridor.

The request to modify the package under the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & implementation) 2016, is likely to be considered by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by January-end.

The majority of the proposed 30,000 acres is under cultivation in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals in the Krishna district and the government plans to gather the total land through the Land Pooling Scheme.

Nature of land

“The status of the nature of the proposed land on the official documents and the ground has been found different, particularly in the context of classification of dry and wet land.

It happened as most of the dry land had got access to irrigation water and been brought under cultivation over the years,” Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravindra said the farmers were cultivating two crops, largely paddy, on the land that had been classified as ‘dry land’ in the official records.

“We feel that the farmers’ plea of wetland package to the land that is classified as dry land is genuine. A final decision on revising the package for the ‘dry land’ will be taken during the review by the Chief Minister,” added Mr. Ravindra.

Annuity payment

According to the guidelines of the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & implementation) 2016, the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority will offer yearly payment of annuity of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 50,000 for dry and wet land fields respectively for 10 years, with yearly increase of ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 5,000 per year respectively.

On allotting developed commercial area, 250 square yards of commercial site is promised per acre of dry land and 450 square yards for wet land.

The Excise Minister also announced that the State government would hand over nearly 2,000 acres to the Navayuga Engineering Private Limited by mid 2017 to begin the port works.