Maoists threaten to target Naidu, Lokesh

Two days after a major strike by the elite forces in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area, in which 28 Maoists were killed, the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Andhra Pradesh State Committee has termed it a “fake encounter” and threatened to take “revenge” against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh.

In a press release sent to the media and signed by CPI (Maoist) A.P. State committee official spokesman Shyam on Wednesday, the Maoists said the AOB encounter was a major covert operation, in which 6,000 police personnel were used.

He alleged that police utilised the services of some covert operatives to lace the food served to the Maoists with sedatives, and gunned down the leaders and dalam members after they fell unconscious. In the five-page release, the Maoists said they would also eliminate former Naxalites who joined hands with the police.

“The AOB encounter is a planned attack by the State and Central governments. In the name of law, Constitution and democracy, police are protecting ‘political fraudsters’ and killing Maoists with an eye on awards, ” he alleged.

The banned outfit said Greyhounds commando Abubakar did not succumb to bullet wounds as claimed by police, but accidentally slipped into water during the operation. The government cooked up the ‘exchange of fire’ story only to misguide people.

“The police parties caught some Naxalites and killed four of them the next day,” the Maoists said and demanded that the police hand over the remaining dalam members to the locals.

The Maoist party said that in the name of development, the government was trying to take over the forests, tribal lands, hills and natural resources.

The government was ignoring even the Supreme Court’s guidelines to hold grama sabhas before taking up any project or development programme.