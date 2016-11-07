Manjunatha panel to visit Srikakulam today

The district administration made all arrangements for the public hearing of the Manjunatha Commission on Monday morning at a marriage hall near Balaga in the district.

The commission headed by retired judge Manjunatha will take representations from the communities which seek BC status.

Thecommunityleaders of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes are expected to submit their representations to the commission. Turpu Kapu community leaders are likely to submit a separate representation over the issue.

Meanwhile, JAC of Backward Classes president Anna Ramachandraiah and co-convenor Narthu Narendra Yadav said appointment of the Manjunatha Commission was detrimental to the interests of the existing castes.