Andhra Pradesh

Manjunatha panel to visit Srikakulam today

The district administration made all arrangements for the public hearing of the Manjunatha Commission on Monday morning at a marriage hall near Balaga in the district.

The commission headed by retired judge Manjunatha will take representations from the communities which seek BC status.

Thecommunityleaders of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes are expected to submit their representations to the commission. Turpu Kapu community leaders are likely to submit a separate representation over the issue.

Meanwhile, JAC of Backward Classes president Anna Ramachandraiah and co-convenor Narthu Narendra Yadav said appointment of the Manjunatha Commission was detrimental to the interests of the existing castes.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:19:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Manjunatha-panel-to-visit-Srikakulam-today/article16439023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY